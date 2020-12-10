Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $379,500.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $125.01 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.