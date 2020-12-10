Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Sells $1,268,800.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lincoln Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Lincoln Pereira sold 8,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $988,320.00.

NYSE GPI opened at $125.01 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

