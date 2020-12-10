Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $808,572.24 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $808,572.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,664,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,282,499.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $339,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,424 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $724,989.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $684,700.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $692,800.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $699,100.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $672,400.00.

Shares of AGM opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $808.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

