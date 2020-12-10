Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $3,742,742.32 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ecolab stock opened at $225.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

