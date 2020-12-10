Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CEO Sells $1,394,348.22 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $110.86 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.