Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $975,900.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $893,600.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,012,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,005,900.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Michael James Callahan sold 7,192 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $746,529.60.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael James Callahan sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $1,496,100.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $824,100.00.

DDOG opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,187.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Datadog by 32.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 50.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

