Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Sells $894,899.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.