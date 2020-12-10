Insider Selling: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Sells $98,364.42 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATY. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

