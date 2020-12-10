Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $323,473.36 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 6,436 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $323,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $1,264,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

