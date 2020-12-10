Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,901,812.89 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ACM Research by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

