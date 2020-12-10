Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Insider Buys £19,898.20 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) insider Kath Cates acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13).

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.71) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 896.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 890.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The firm has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s payout ratio is 267.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005.33 ($13.13).

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

