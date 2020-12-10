Insider Buying: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Buys $100,100.00 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE GFF opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 272.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Stephens started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

