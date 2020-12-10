Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDEXY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.03. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

