Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $16.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.03. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

