ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ImmuCell stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.09. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.35.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts expect that ImmuCell will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
