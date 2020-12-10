ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ImmuCell stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.09. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts expect that ImmuCell will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.18% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

