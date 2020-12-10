imbrex Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One imbrex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $185,145.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

imbrex Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars.

