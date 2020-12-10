IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.23

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.23 and last traded at $90.87, with a volume of 23510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

IGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of -1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $134,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,871 shares of company stock worth $361,526. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.