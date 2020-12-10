I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.84.
Shares of IMAB opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $47.46.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.
