Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,780 shares of company stock worth $2,558,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

