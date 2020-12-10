Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
HUSQF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.61.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
