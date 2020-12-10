Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.67 ($34.90).

ETR:BOSS opened at €27.45 ($32.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -13.67. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.25.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

