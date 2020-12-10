Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.67 ($34.90).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €27.45 ($32.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -13.67. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.25.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.