HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.71% of HubSpot worth $95,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $15,061,524. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $379.57 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $401.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

