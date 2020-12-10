Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Director Purchases $329,137.64 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

