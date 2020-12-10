Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after buying an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,362,000 after buying an additional 106,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,580,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,481,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,642,000 after buying an additional 560,286 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.