Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $67,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,565 shares of company stock worth $10,146,763 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.