Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 236,698 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 0.9% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $116,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $70.10 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,565 shares of company stock worth $10,146,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

