Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Sells $469,670.08 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $469,670.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edi Hienrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. TheStreet raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

