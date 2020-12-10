Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,707 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 935% compared to the typical volume of 455 put options.

HCAC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21.

Get Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.