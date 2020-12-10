HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.29 ($63.87).

HFG stock opened at €50.15 ($59.00) on Wednesday. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €56.40 ($66.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

