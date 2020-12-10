HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.58 ($57.16).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €53.10 ($62.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.98. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

