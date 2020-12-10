Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of HSII opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $537.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at $151,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

