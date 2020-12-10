HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HQY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -240.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

