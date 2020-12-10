Head-To-Head Survey: Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Television Broadcasts and The E.W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $465.61 million 0.92 -$37.63 million N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.82 -$18.38 million $0.05 286.40

The E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Television Broadcasts pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. The E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. The E.W. Scripps pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The E.W. Scripps has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Television Broadcasts and The E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60%

Summary

The E.W. Scripps beats Television Broadcasts on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

