Head-To-Head Survey: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) & Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 17.73% 5.91% 0.69% Popular 18.66% 8.51% 0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $117.03 million 2.70 $49.85 million $1.20 12.69 Popular $2.83 billion 1.56 $671.14 million $6.88 7.62

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Popular 0 1 3 0 2.75

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.08%. Popular has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.73%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Popular beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, commercial and not-for-profit banking, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and medium sized businesses and commercial enterprises, franchisees, not for profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers and individual clients, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office in Cobb County, Georgia; and 5 additional locations located in Cobb County, Fulton County, and Athens-Clarke County, Georgia; and Hamilton County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services. It also operates 163 branches in Puerto Rico; 49 branches in New York, New Jersey, and Florida; and 10 branches in the Virgin Islands, as well as 622 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 119 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

