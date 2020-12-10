Head to Head Analysis: British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) & 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

British American Tobacco has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for British American Tobacco and 22nd Century Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 1 7 0 2.88 22nd Century Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

British American Tobacco presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. Given British American Tobacco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe British American Tobacco is more favorable than 22nd Century Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares British American Tobacco and 22nd Century Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $33.04 billion 2.72 $7.28 billion $4.13 9.52 22nd Century Group $25.83 million 9.57 -$26.56 million ($0.20) -8.90

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than British American Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group -93.55% -42.45% -38.00%

Summary

British American Tobacco beats 22nd Century Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands. The company sells its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands. It is also involved in contract manufacturing business for third-party branded tobacco products. The company has a strategic research and development agreement with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as for other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

