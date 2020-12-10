HC Wainwright Boosts Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Price Target to C$3.25

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) stock opened at C$2.44 on Monday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$3.03. The company has a market cap of C$262.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54.

About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Lanxess property consisting of approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

