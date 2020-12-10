HC Wainwright Boosts Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Price Target to C$3.25

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) stock opened at C$2.44 on Monday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$3.03. The company has a market cap of C$262.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54.
About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V)
