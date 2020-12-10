Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,501.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.