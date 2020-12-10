Harmony Achieves Market Cap of $41.40 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and $3.91 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

