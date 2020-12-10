Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $56.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 416,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

