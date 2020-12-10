Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Halma alerts:

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. Halma has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.