Grubhub Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,505 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 call options.

In other Grubhub news, Director Brian P. Mcandrews sold 31,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $2,346,778.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,017.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $253,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,191 shares of company stock worth $4,369,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Grubhub by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.14. Grubhub has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. ValuEngine lowered Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

