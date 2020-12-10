Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,100 shares during the period. Grubhub makes up approximately 1.0% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 1.95% of Grubhub worth $130,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Grubhub by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grubhub by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Grubhub by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Grubhub by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $80,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at $253,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.37.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

