Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells $11,381,718.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,482,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GO stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 312.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

