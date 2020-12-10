Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Griffon stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.23. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.40 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 10.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

