Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GEF stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

