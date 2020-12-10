Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 10.8% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,047.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

