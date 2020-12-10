Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRNNF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties has an average rating of Hold.

GRNNF opened at $23.60 on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

