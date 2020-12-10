GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Sells $1,108,056.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Mcgee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.80 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

