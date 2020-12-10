Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $9,601.52 and approximately $1,037.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00151718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00910582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00216204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00486525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00167824 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

