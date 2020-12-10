GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $236.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.54.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

